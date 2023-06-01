Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,885 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.11% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 147.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 960,514 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $20,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,320.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 665,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 619,098 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 20,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 536,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 534,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.