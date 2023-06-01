BANCO DO BRASIL/S Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

See Also

