Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,583,440 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.66% of Copart worth $190,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

