Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.21% of Mosaic worth $180,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

