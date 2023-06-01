Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.84% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $171,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 164,602 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,242,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 513,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

