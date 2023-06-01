Barclays Increases CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $64.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.05.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $64.04 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 486.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.