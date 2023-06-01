Barclays Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $38.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen downgraded Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.19.
Capri Trading Down 11.4 %
Shares of Capri stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
