Barclays Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $38.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen downgraded Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Capri Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Institutional Trading of Capri

About Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

