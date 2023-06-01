Barry Biffle Sells 90,600 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $742,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,189.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $1,480,247.30.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $173,289.71.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,749,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,936,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 389,840 shares during the period.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

