Barry Biffle Sells 90,600 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $742,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,189.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $1,480,247.30.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $173,289.71.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00.
Frontier Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.
ULCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
