Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,018.70

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.AGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,018.70 and last traded at $1,012.43, with a volume of 171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,006.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Biglari Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $883.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $805.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.61.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

