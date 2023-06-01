BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,858.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00420420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00120026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00038591 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000720 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

