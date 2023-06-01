BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.02 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth $95,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

