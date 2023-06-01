BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 20,881 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 378.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.19% of Precision Drilling worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 565.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 310,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.39. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11.

Several research firms have commented on PDS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

