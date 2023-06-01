BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Nasdaq by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

