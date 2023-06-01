BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.05 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,135,000 after buying an additional 593,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after buying an additional 575,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.