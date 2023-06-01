BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,134,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,853,000 after buying an additional 1,583,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Copart by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 74,301 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $87.59 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

