BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

