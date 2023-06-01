BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,981. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IT opened at $342.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.05.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.