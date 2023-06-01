BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

