BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,744 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $139.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

