BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,097 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 65.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entergy Trading Up 1.5 %

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

ETR opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

