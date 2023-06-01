BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,196 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
MTB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.74.
Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
