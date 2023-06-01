BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,462 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,311,000 after buying an additional 40,568 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,649 shares of company stock worth $35,129,913 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

