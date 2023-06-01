BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,655 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

