Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.37

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$41.37 and last traded at C$41.68, with a volume of 159840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.
Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
