Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.37

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$41.37 and last traded at C$41.68, with a volume of 159840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.