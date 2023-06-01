BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 86,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

