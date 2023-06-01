Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 77800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Canadian Spirit Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.71.
About Canadian Spirit Resources
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.
