Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.76.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.0 %
CRWD opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 1.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after buying an additional 1,304,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
