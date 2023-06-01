Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Capri updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$6.40 EPS.

Capri Stock Down 11.4 %

CPRI stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,608 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 34.8% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

