CenterBook Partners LP Sells 12,219 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,219 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,824,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after acquiring an additional 58,460 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after buying an additional 142,941 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,074,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,621,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares during the period.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,287 shares of company stock worth $1,127,100 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

