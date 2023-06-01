Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Chewy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 268.12 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

