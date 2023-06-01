Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Shares of CHWY opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.12 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. On average, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

