Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to Buy by Gordon Haskett

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Argus assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Chewy stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 268.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

