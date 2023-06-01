CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.
CLP Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CLP stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. CLP has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.
CLP Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLP (CLPHY)
- Equitrans Midstream Surges 40% On Debt Ceiling Deal
- Mobileye Global Shows Resilience, Igniting Investor Confidence
- NetApp Is Gearing Up To Breakout After Earnings Top Estimates
- Is CXApp Inc.an AI Contender or Pretender?
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.