CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

CLP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLP stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. CLP has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

