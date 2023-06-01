CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Plans $0.07 Dividend

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.
CLP Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. CLP has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $10.11.
About CLP
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLP (CLPHY)
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
- Is the Abercrombie & Fitch Blowout the End of Margin Compression?
- Elliott Management Says Goodyear Tire Worth At Least $21 a Share
- What Does the Airbnb Guidance Drop Say About Travel Demand?
- Is This The Collapse of Icahn Enterprises ?
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.