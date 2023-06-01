Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Hits $1,928.21 on Top Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $14.32 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,928.21 or 0.07179112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

