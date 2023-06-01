Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,527 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.