Costco Wholesale Co. Same-Store Sales Grow 10% in May, Stock Climbs by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same-store sales climbed 10% in the month of May. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $511.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $100,309,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

