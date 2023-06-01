Creative Planning Acquires 6,544 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,536 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 38,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 240,449 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Halliburton by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,096 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

