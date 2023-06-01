Creative Planning Buys 2,821 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,502. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $109.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $140.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

