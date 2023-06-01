Creative Planning Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $454.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
