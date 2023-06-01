Creative Planning Increases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTW opened at $218.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

