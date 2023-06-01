Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROP opened at $454.22 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.70 and a 200 day moving average of $437.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.