Creative Planning Sells 5,862 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

