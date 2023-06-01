CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.76.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.51. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

