CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $128.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.76.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.51. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

