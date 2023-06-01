DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Up 100%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 100% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 163,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 523,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.46.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.