Dollar General Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Dollar General has raised its dividend by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DG opened at $201.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 52.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 19,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $101,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 82,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 42.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

