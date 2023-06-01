Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.40

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.40 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 110.80 ($1.37), with a volume of 460604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.40 ($1.38).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Ecora Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.13, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.64.
Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend
Ecora Resources Company Profile
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.
