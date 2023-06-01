Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 5.6%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 30,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 166,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

In other news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,437 shares of company stock worth $101,789. Insiders own 37.05% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

