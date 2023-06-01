Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,002 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

